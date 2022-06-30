Robber and concealed carry holder both wounded in exchange of gunfire in East Garfield Park

A robber and a man he was holding up were both wounded when they exchanged gunfire in East Garfield Park early Thursday.

The man, 28, was walking to his car in the 300 block of North Avers Street when a gunman approached and demanded his belongings, according to police.

The man, a concealed carry license, pulled out a gun and fired at the robber, who also began shooting, police said.

The man jumped into his car and discovered he had been hit in the abdomen.He drove to West Suburban Hospital, where he was listed in god condition.

The robber was shot in the left thigh and right hand and was taken by ambulance to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

A gun was recovered, police said.

