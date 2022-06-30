The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Pair charged in back-to-back robberies at Belmont Red Line stop

They allegedly pushed a 46-year-old man to the ground and beat him under the platform, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man and a woman have been charged with beating and robbing two men at the CTA Belmont Red Line station on Wednesday —the third night of violence in Lake View.

Eva Watts, 20, and Sean Harris, 24, each face counts of aggravated battery and robbery in the attacks, police said.

They pushed a 46-year-old man to the ground and beat him under the platform in the 900 block of West Belmont around 4:30 a.m., police said.

They stole his belongings and then went to the Red Line platform, where they beat another man, 48, and took his belongings, police said.

Both victims were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

Three people were arrested but charges were only filed against two, police said.

Watts, from Irving Park, and Harris, from South Chicago, were expected to appear in court later Thursday.

