2 Chicago police officers hurt after driver blows red light, crashes into squad car
The southbound driver went through a light at 87th and South Chicago Avenue in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side on Wednesday.
A driver blew through a red light and struck a police car, injuring two Chicago police officers inside, Wednesday night in Calumet Heights on the South Side.
The southbound driver went through a light at 87th and South Chicago Avenue and struck the passenger side of the squad car around 11:50 p.m., police said.
The officers were taken to a hospital for observation and were listed in good condition.
The driver was issued citations.
Lincoln Park robbery victim continues to improve from gunshot wounds, talking now. ‘The world is open to him,’ mom says
