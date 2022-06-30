The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 30, 2022
2 Chicago police officers hurt after driver blows red light, crashes into squad car

The southbound driver went through a light at 87th and South Chicago Avenue in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side on Wednesday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man died in a shooting June 20, 2022, in Roseland.

Sun-Times file

A driver blew through a red light and struck a police car, injuring two Chicago police officers inside, Wednesday night in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

The southbound driver went through a light at 87th and South Chicago Avenue and struck the passenger side of the squad car around 11:50 p.m., police said.

The officers were taken to a hospital for observation and were listed in good condition.

The driver was issued citations.

Dakotah Earley eats Wendy's chili, his favorite according to his mother, after having wires removed from his mouth almost two months after he was shot during a mugging in Lincoln Park.
Lincoln Park robbery victim continues to improve from gunshot wounds, talking now. 'The world is open to him,' mom says
Dakotah Earley was shot on May 6 as he struggled with a gunman who knocked him down and fired at least three times.
By David Struett
 
AP22180606684587.jpg
Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as first Black woman on the Supreme Court
Jackson is the court's 116th justice and she took the place Thursday of the justice she once worked for. Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement took effect this afternoon.
By Mark Sherman | Associated Press
 
Two people were hospitalized after a fight broke out June 5, 2022 at an Englewood CTA station.
Pair charged in back-to-back robberies at Belmont Red Line stop
They allegedly pushed a 46-year-old man to the ground and beat him under the platform, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris walk out of the White House for an event celebrating Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court in April.
Meet Ketanji Brown Jackson, the new Supreme Court Justice: First Black woman on high court
Jackson sworn in on Thursday to replace retiring Justice Breyer.
By Lynn Sweet
 
There is no single answer to how many caloriesyou should eat in one day as it depends on a number of variables, including gender, age, weight and activity level.
How many calories should you eat in a day: USDA guidelines for men, women, children
The U.S. Department of Agriculture puts out rough calorie ranges as part of its dietary guidelines report, published every five years.
By USA TODAY
 