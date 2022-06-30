13-year-old boy among 2 shot in Bronzeville

Two people were shot, including a 13-year-old boy, Thursday in Bronzeville on the South Side.
They were near the sidewalk about 5:40 p.m. in the 600 block of East 40th Street when someone opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.
The teen was shot in the buttocks and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.
The other person, a male of an unknown age, was shot in the chest and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.
No arrests have been made.
Lincoln Park robbery victim continues to improve from gunshot wounds, talking now. ‘The world is open to him,’ mom says
The Latest
Less than a year after the Stonewall Riots on June 28, 1969, the group Gay Liberation won recognition as a campus organization at the University of Chicago.
The second volume of “Mercury” is upbeat, often Caribbean-spiced and throbbing. It’s the sound of a band getting its arena groove back.
The Republican candidate for governor praises Trump, disses teachers, and serves up immorality wrapped in faith.
Director Bartlett Sher’s staging turns away from the rom-com aesthetic that defined both the 1956 Broadway debut and the 1964 movie.
Sarah Jackson Abedelal, the onetime principal of Brennemann Elementary School, is one of six people charged so far with scamming CPS through phony overtime claims and bogus orders for ink, paper and other printer supplies.