Thursday, June 30, 2022
13-year-old boy among 2 shot in Bronzeville

They were near the sidewalk about 5:40 p.m. in the 600 block of East 40th Street when someone opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people were shot, including a 13-year-old boy, Thursday in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The teen was shot in the buttocks and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

The other person, a male of an unknown age, was shot in the chest and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been made.

