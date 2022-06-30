The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man stabbed, critically wounded on Blue Line train in Loop

No arrests have been announced.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man stabbed, critically wounded on Blue Line train in Loop
A man was stabbed on a Blue Line train June 30, 2022, in the Loop.

A man was stabbed on a Blue Line train June 30, 2022, in the Loop.

Sun-Times file photo

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed on a Blue Line train Thursday in the Loop.

The 42-year-old was on a train about 5:15 p.m. in the first block of South Dearborn Street when someone stabbed him in the leg and lower back, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been announced.

Next Up In Crime
13-year-old boy among 2 shot in Bronzeville
Ex-CPS principal admits defrauding district of hundreds of thousands of dollars
‘Walking Man’ now listed in fair condition after suffering severe burns in attack last month
Boy, 17, dies after shooting in West Pullman
Lincoln Park robbery victim continues to improve from gunshot wounds, talking now. ‘The world is open to him,’ mom says
2 Chicago police officers hurt after driver blows red light, crashes into squad car
The Latest
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly briefly addresses Judge Ann Donnelly during his sentencing in federal court, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in New York. R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday for using his superstardom to subject young fans — some just children — to systematic sexual abuse.
Editorials
R. Kelly’s prison sentence comes after decades of outcries by victims who were ignored too long
R. Kelly’s legal saga has been an unnecessarily drawn out debacle fueled by denial, greed and the willingness to ignore the cries of mostly Black girls and women.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Chicago Office of Labor Standards Director Andrew Fox reminds workers Thursday to “check your check” for more pay as minimum wage increases go into effect Friday in Chicago and Cook County.
Metro/State
‘Check your check’: Minimum wage increases Friday in Chicago and Cook County
“To Chicago’s businesses, I want to say loud and clear: Labor laws are not optional. We will hold you accountable,” said a city official on consumer protection.
By Michael Loria
 
UCLA and Southern California will depart the Pac-12 and become members of the Big Ten.
College Sports
USC, UCLA will become newest members of the Big Ten in 2024
The expansion to 16 teams will happen after the Pac-12’s current media rights contracts with Fox and ESPN expire and make the Big Ten the first conference to stretch from the Atlantic to the Pacific.
By Associated Press
 
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras celebrates while running the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of the team’s game against the Reds on Wednesday at Wrigley Field.
Cubs
Cubs’ Willson Contreras named All-Star ballot finalist, lobbies for Ian Happ
Contreras led NL catchers in Phase 1 of All-Star voting with 2,146,343 votes.
By Maddie Lee
 
A 13-year-old boy was shot June 30, 2022, in Bronzeville.
Crime
13-year-old boy among 2 shot in Bronzeville
They were near the sidewalk about 5:40 p.m. in the 600 block of East 40th Street when someone opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 