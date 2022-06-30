Man stabbed, critically wounded on Blue Line train in Loop

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed on a Blue Line train Thursday in the Loop.
The 42-year-old was on a train about 5:15 p.m. in the first block of South Dearborn Street when someone stabbed him in the leg and lower back, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.
No arrests have been announced.
