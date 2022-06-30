The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Man fatally shot on South Side

The 29-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot dead June 30, 2022, on the South Side.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was killed in a shooting Thursday on the South Side.

He was found in a vehicle about 9:40 p.m. in the 100 block of West 43rd Street with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said.

The 29-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been reported.

