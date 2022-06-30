Man killed in McKinley Park shooting

A man was killed in a shooting Thursday in McKinley Park on the Southwest Side.
He was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley about 10:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of South Western Avenue, Chicago police said.
The man, 38, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
