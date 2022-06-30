The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man killed in McKinley Park shooting

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was killed in a shooting Thursday in McKinley Park on the Southwest Side.

He was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley about 10:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of South Western Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man, 38, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

The Latest
A man was shot dead June 30, 2022, on the South Side.
Crime
Man fatally shot on South Side
The 29-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told ESPN he wants some form of robot umpires in MLB in 2024.
Cubs
Cubs players, manager react to Rob Manfred’s MLB robo-ump plans
Cubs catcher Yan Gomes, who is opposed to an automated strike zone, says the “best thing in baseball” is the human element.
By Maddie Lee
 
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, in February, shortly before President Joe Biden nominated the U.S. Circuit Judge for a seat on the nation’s top court.
Politics
Trailblazing Illinois women ‘beyond thrilled’ for Justice Jackson: History-maker, inspiration, role model — ‘and she’s brilliant’
Jackson, a federal judge since 2013, on Thursday became the first Black woman elevated to the nation’s highest court. Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted that her “ascension to the bench now tells the world that the seemingly impossible is possible. So proud!”
By Tina Sfondeles | Chicago Sun-Times
 
Joseph Kromelis, known as the “Walking Man,” in the Loop in 2011.
Crime
‘Walking Man’ now listed in fair condition after suffering severe burns in attack last month
Joseph Guardia, 27, has been charged with the attack. He has offered no motive to police other than he is an “angry person,” according to prosecutors.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly briefly addresses Judge Ann Donnelly during his sentencing in federal court, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in New York. R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday for using his superstardom to subject young fans — some just children — to systematic sexual abuse.
Editorials
R. Kelly’s prison sentence comes after decades of outcries by victims who were ignored too long
R. Kelly’s legal saga has been an unnecessarily drawn out debacle fueled by denial, greed and the willingness to ignore the cries of mostly Black girls and women.
By CST Editorial Board
 