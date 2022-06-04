Person shot after his weapon goes off during struggle with CPD officers in Oakland

A person was shot after his weapon went off during a struggle with Chicago police officers Friday night on the South Side.

About 10 p.m., 2nd District tactical officers noticed the male with a weapon in his waistband at a park in the 700 block of East 37th Street, Chicago police said. The officers approached the male, leading to a struggle, officials said.

During the struggle, the weapon went off, striking the male in the leg, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, authorities said. His age and condition were not immediately available.

A weapon was recovered at the scene and no officers were injured, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is not responding to the scene.

