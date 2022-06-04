7 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Friday

At least seven people were wounded by gunfire Friday in shootings across Chicago.



Two men, 38 and 18, were standing in the 2600 block of West 12th Place about 7:55 p.m. when both were shot in the legs, Chicago police said. They went to Mount Sinai Hospital and were listed in good condition, officials said.

About 20 minutes later, another man, 24, was in the passenger seat of a car in the 2300 block of South Troy Street when he was shot in the back, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai and was listed in fair condition.

At least four others were wounded by gunfire across Chicago Friday.

Two people were killed and 10 others were wounded, including a U.S. marshal, in shootings across Chicago Thursday.

