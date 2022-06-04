No bail for man charged with shooting U.S. marshal, police dog on Northwest Side

Bail was denied Saturday for a man charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a U.S. marshal and his K-9 dog while serving an arrest warrant on the Northwest Side.

Tarrion Johnson, 19, was arrested shortly after the alleged encounter that happened Thursday, according to Chicago police.

Johnson allegedly opened fire around 1:20 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Belmont Avenue as the marshal was serving a warrant, police said.

The warrant was for a previous attempted murder charge against Johnson, prosecutors said at his bond hearing Saturday. Police recovered five bullet casings and a “ghost gun” — an unregulated firearm — from the scene, prosecutors said.

The marshal rushed the wounded K-9 to the MedVet Chicago clinic about 3 miles east near Belmont and California avenues, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

The marshal, from the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, then realized he had been shot in his hand and an ambulance was called, but he declined to be taken to a hospital, Langford said. The dog’s condition hasn’t been released.

Johnson faces charges of attempted murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, aggravated cruelty to animals and injury to a police animal.

A Cook County judge said the 19-year-old posed a threat to the public and ordered him held without bail.