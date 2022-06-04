The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 4, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

No bail for man charged with shooting U.S. marshal, police dog on Northwest Side

Tarrion Johnson, 19, was arrested shortly after allegedly shooting the marshal and his K-9.

By Mary NorkolSun-Times Wire
 Updated  
SHARE No bail for man charged with shooting U.S. marshal, police dog on Northwest Side
A man faces murder charges for a fatal shooting Apr. 27, 2022, outside Brickyard Mall.

Tarrion Johnson was accused of shooting a U.S. marshal and his K-9 dog while serving an arrest warrant on the Northwest Side.

Adobe Stock Photo

Bail was denied Saturday for a man charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a U.S. marshal and his K-9 dog while serving an arrest warrant on the Northwest Side.

Tarrion Johnson, 19, was arrested shortly after the alleged encounter that happened Thursday, according to Chicago police.

Johnson allegedly opened fire around 1:20 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Belmont Avenue as the marshal was serving a warrant, police said.

The warrant was for a previous attempted murder charge against Johnson, prosecutors said at his bond hearing Saturday. Police recovered five bullet casings and a “ghost gun” — an unregulated firearm — from the scene, prosecutors said.

The marshal rushed the wounded K-9 to the MedVet Chicago clinic about 3 miles east near Belmont and California avenues, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

The marshal, from the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, then realized he had been shot in his hand and an ambulance was called, but he declined to be taken to a hospital, Langford said. The dog’s condition hasn’t been released.

Johnson faces charges of attempted murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, aggravated cruelty to animals and injury to a police animal.

A Cook County judge said the 19-year-old posed a threat to the public and ordered him held without bail.

Next Up In Crime
Person found shot to death in Homan Square home
Ex-Bloomingdale Township official says couple paid him off, but defense warns jury not to trust him
7 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Friday
Boy, 14, among 2 wounded in Old Town shooting
Person shot after his weapon goes off during struggle with CPD officers in Oakland
Lake County launches violence interrupter program
The Latest
One person was killed and two injured in a shooting May 7, 2022, in West Pullman.
Crime
Person found shot to death in Homan Square home
The male, whose age wasn’t known, was in the back of a home about 1:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Grenshaw Street when someone fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
AP22060776177779.jpg
Cubs
Top pitching prospect Caleb Kilian set for Cubs debut Saturday
After days of mounting speculation, the 25-year-old right-hander was promoted from Triple-A Iowa and slated to start nightcap against Cardinals at Wrigley Field.
By Mike Clark
 
Arizona Diamondbacks v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
After a tumultuous 12 months, Nick Madrigal sees light at the end of the tunnel
The former first-round pick suffered a season-ending torn hamstring, was traded to the Cubs and is hitting .216. “It’s been difficult. But I’m proud of myself for just being where I’m at right now. It’s real easy to get down on the things that have happened the last couple of years.”
By Mark Potash
 
A sign for the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St.
Crime
Ex-Bloomingdale Township official says couple paid him off, but defense warns jury not to trust him
Debra Fazio and Mario Giannini were charged along with Robert Czernek back in August 2020 and accused of an eight-year scheme in which Bloomingdale Township improperly paid more than $700,000 to Bulldog Earth Movers, an excavation company owned by Fazio.
By Jon Seidel
 
Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings
Sports Saturday
Polling Place: Which season did respondents say is the best for sports?
Winter, spring, summer or fall? All you’ve got to do is make the call.
By Steve Greenberg
 