Person found shot to death in Homan Square home

A person was found shot to death Saturday afternoon in Homan Square on the West Side.
The male, whose age wasn’t known, was in the back of a home about 1:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Grenshaw Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.
He suffered a gunshot wound in the back and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released.
Area detectives are investigating.
