The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 4, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Person found shot to death in Homan Square home

The male, whose age wasn’t known, was in the back of a home about 1:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Grenshaw Street when someone fired shots.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Person found shot to death in Homan Square home
One person was killed and two injured in a shooting May 7, 2022, in West Pullman.

Getty File Photo

A person was found shot to death Saturday afternoon in Homan Square on the West Side.

The male, whose age wasn’t known, was in the back of a home about 1:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Grenshaw Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound in the back and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Area detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
No bail for man charged with shooting U.S. marshal, police dog on Northwest Side
Ex-Bloomingdale Township official says couple paid him off, but defense warns jury not to trust him
7 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Friday
Boy, 14, among 2 wounded in Old Town shooting
Person shot after his weapon goes off during struggle with CPD officers in Oakland
Lake County launches violence interrupter program
The Latest
A man faces murder charges for a fatal shooting Apr. 27, 2022, outside Brickyard Mall.
Crime
No bail for man charged with shooting U.S. marshal, police dog on Northwest Side
Tarrion Johnson, 19, was arrested shortly after allegedly shooting the marshal and his K-9.
By Mary Norkol and Sun-Times Wire
 
AP22060776177779.jpg
Cubs
Top pitching prospect Caleb Kilian set for Cubs debut Saturday
After days of mounting speculation, the 25-year-old right-hander was promoted from Triple-A Iowa and slated to start nightcap against Cardinals at Wrigley Field.
By Mike Clark
 
Arizona Diamondbacks v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
After a tumultuous 12 months, Nick Madrigal sees light at the end of the tunnel
The former first-round pick suffered a season-ending torn hamstring, was traded to the Cubs and is hitting .216. “It’s been difficult. But I’m proud of myself for just being where I’m at right now. It’s real easy to get down on the things that have happened the last couple of years.”
By Mark Potash
 
A sign for the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St.
Crime
Ex-Bloomingdale Township official says couple paid him off, but defense warns jury not to trust him
Debra Fazio and Mario Giannini were charged along with Robert Czernek back in August 2020 and accused of an eight-year scheme in which Bloomingdale Township improperly paid more than $700,000 to Bulldog Earth Movers, an excavation company owned by Fazio.
By Jon Seidel
 
Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings
Sports Saturday
Polling Place: Which season did respondents say is the best for sports?
Winter, spring, summer or fall? All you’ve got to do is make the call.
By Steve Greenberg
 