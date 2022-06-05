The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 5, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

1 killed, 16 others — including 6-year-old girl — wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening

A 6-year-old grazed by a bullet Saturday afternoon in Calumet Heights was reported to be in good condition after being taken to a hospital for treatment, according to Chicago police.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 1 killed, 16 others — including 6-year-old girl — wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening
A man who was shot May 22, 2022, in West Garfield Park died a week later.

At least 17 people have been shot since Friday evening in Chicago.

Sun-Times file photo

One person has been killed and at least 16 others — including a 6-year-old girl — were wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

  • A person was found shot to death Saturday afternoon in Homan Square on the West Side. The male, whose age wasn’t known, was in the back of a home about 1:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Grenshaw Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. He suffered a gunshot wound in the back and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released.
  • Hours later, a 6-year-old grazed by a bullet Saturday afternoon in Calumet Heights was reported to be in good condition after being taken to a hospital for treatment, according to police. The girl was in the backyard of a home about 4 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Paxton Avenue when the bullet grazed her thigh, police said.
  • A 14-year-old boy was among two people wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Old Town on the Near North Side. The teen was with a 23-year-old man in the 1300 block of North Hudson Avenue about 2:30 a.m. when they were struck by gunfire, police said. The boy was struck in the abdomen and leg, and the man in the upper chest, police said. Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and were listed in fair condition, officials said. The man told officers that two people were arguing nearby when one began shooting, police said.
  • Two men, 38 and 18, were standing in the 2600 block of West 12th Place about 7:55 p.m. Friday when both were shot in the legs, police said. They went to Mount Sinai Hospital and were listed in good condition, officials said.
  • About 20 minutes later, another man, 24, was in the passenger seat of a car in the 2300 block of South Troy Street when he was shot in the back, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai and was listed in fair condition.

At least 10 others were wounded in citywide shootings since Friday, 5 p.m.

Last weekend, nine people were killed and 42 others wounded in Chicago’s most violent Memorial Day weekend in five years.

