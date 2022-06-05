Chicago cop shot during traffic stop; alleged suspect wounded by police

Two people were shot, including a Chicago police officer, in Englewood on Sunday afternoon, police say.

The officer, now in serious but stable condition, was wounded by gunfire in the torso and arm about 2 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Street and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to Chicago police.

A suspect also was shot and transported by paramedics in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, fire officials said. It’s unclear how many times the suspect was shot. Only one person fired at officers, police said.

Three uniformed officers in an unmarked car conducted a traffic stop. The suspect stopped and got out of the car, immediately opening fire at the officers, police Supt. David Brown said at a media briefing at University of Chicago Medical Center.

“During the stop, officers were fired upon by a male offender and returned fire,” police said in a news release.

The circumstances of the traffic stop have yet to be released.

Officers will analyze footage from body cameras and dash cameras before releasing more information, Brown said.

As officers secured a perimeter that stretched blocks around the scene, some residents asked for details on the shooting while others goaded the cops and complained they were being blocked from getting home.

On Thursday, a U.S. marshal and his K-9 dog were shot while serving an arrest warrant on the Northwest Side, police said. The suspects weren’t wounded and were arrested at the scene.

A day earlier, another 7th district Chicago police officer was seriously wounded in a shooting in Englewood while trying to stop a car in the 6100 block of South Paulina Street, police said. Her partner jumped into the driver’s seat and drove to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.

“Offenders are brazen in harming officers,” Brown said, citing a spike in shots fired toward Chicago police in the last two years.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

