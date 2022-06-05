The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 5, 2022
2 shot in Englewood, including Chicago police officer

The officer was wounded by gunfire about 2 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Street and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern said.

Cindy Hernandez
   
Two people were shot, including a Chicago police officer, in Englewood on Sunday afternoon, police say.

The officer was wounded by gunfire about 2 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Street and taken in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to Chicago police and the Chicago Fire Department.

A suspect also was shot and transported by paramedics in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, fire officials said.

Details on the shooting weren’t immediately known.

On Thursday, a U.S. marshal and his K-9 dog were shot while serving an arrest warrant on the Northwest Side, police said. The suspects weren’t wounded and were arrested at the scene.

A day earlier, another Chicago police officer was seriously wounded in a shooting in Englewood while trying to stop a car in the 6100 block of South Paulina Street, police said. Her partner jumped into the driver’s seat and drove to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

