Judge rejects motions from Burke and co-defendants, clears racketeering case to move forward

A federal judge on Monday denied all substantive pretrial motions filed by lawyers for Ald. Edward M. Burke and his co-defendants in the once-powerful politician’s criminal case, finally clearing the way for a potential trial.

U.S. District Judge Robert Dow wrote that the combined motions “would have this court dismiss almost every charge of the indictment against all defendants.” But Dow wrote that the motions “largely go to the strength of the evidence” and should be considered by a fact-finder like a jury.

“It is a fact-finder’s role to assess whether the government has proven the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt at trial, not this court’s at the pleadings stage,” the judge wrote.

Burke’s three-year-old racketeering case has been bogged down in part by the hundreds of pages of pretrial motions first filed in August 2020. Among other things, Burke’s lawyers alleged that prosecutors withheld crucial information from Chicago’s chief federal judge as they sought to eavesdrop on City Hall phone lines as well as Burke’s cellphone.

Now, the judge’s ruling means the case might finally move forward.

Federal prosecutors pushed for a trial date during a recent status hearing, telling the judge “there is a public interest in the trial here and in getting this trial date set in short order.”

The judge declined to set a trial date, but that discussion could continue at another status hearing set for July 12. Judges at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse have been working through a backlog of trials created by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Dow pointed to defendants who have been sitting in jail while awaiting trial, unlike Burke.

The judge told attorneys that Burke’s trial is “gonna be next year, to be honest.”

That means it could coincide with — or even follow — next year’s aldermanic elections. Burke was reelected in February 2019 despite an attempted extortion charge filed against him the month prior. A grand jury handed up his racketeering indictment later, in May 2019.

The charges allege Burke used his seat on the City Council to steer business toward his private law firm amid schemes that involved the Old Post Office, a Burger King at 41st Street and Pulaski Road, and a redevelopment project on the Northwest Side.

The case against Burke was built in part with evidence gathered by former Ald. Danny Solis (25th), who has been charged with bribery but cooperated with the feds and could ultimately see the charge against him dismissed.

Among those who have publicly pushed for Burke’s trial is Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who in 2019 rode headlines about the Burke scandal all the way to the mayor’s office. She has yet to formally announce if she’ll stand for reelection next year.

