Person stabbed during confrontation at Naperville gym

Monday, June 6, 2022
Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A person was stabbed during a confrontation at a gym Sunday morning in suburban Naperville, according to Naperville police.

About 11:10 a.m., officers responded to a stabbing at a gym in the 3000 block of South Route 59 and found a male stabbed multiple times in his upper body with an unknown object, police said.

Before the attack, the male confronted a man as he was going through the victim’s belongings in the locker room, according to preliminary information.

He was taken to an area hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening, officials said.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, was last seen leaving the gym and heading north, police said. He’s about six feet tall, 175 pounds, has gray and black facial hair and a dark complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone who has information regarding this case is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6666 and ask for investigations.

