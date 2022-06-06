Man found shot to death inside car in North Park
About 3:55 a.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 3400 block of West Catalpa Avenue found the man, 28, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the face.
A man was found shot to death inside a car early Monday in North Park on the Northwest Side.
About 3:55 a.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 3400 block of West Catalpa Avenue found the man, 28, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the face, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one was in custody.
The man is the first person killed in North Park so far this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. The community area recorded two homicides in the last two years, and had none in 2019, according to Sun-Times data.
5 killed, Chicago police officer, 2 children among 28 others wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
The Latest
5 killed, Chicago police officer, 2 children among 28 others wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
A Chicago cop was seriously wounded Sunday when a traffic stop in Englewood devolved into a firefight that also left a gunman critically hurt, police said.
He’s stopped answering the phone since his request was rejected.
A few CPS schools are raising big money through fundraising. None are in the neediest neighborhoods.
In 2019, just 13 schools in the entire district spent $300,000 or more in outside money raised from a variety of sources. All were in wealthier areas of the city.
Stymied in the past, the Episcopal Diocese again wants to sell its headquarters in Streeterville, but the valuable asset might not be easy to unload.
In sobering HBO documentary, the group members recall their achievements with admirable candor and great heart.