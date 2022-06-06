The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 6, 2022
2 shot after graduation ceremony in Gary

Officers responded Sunday for gunfire at the RailCats Baseball Stadium following the end of the West Side High School graduation ceremony, police say.

Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people were shot and wounded after a high school graduation ceremony Sunday in Gary, Indiana.

Officers responded at 6:10 p.m. for gunfire at the RailCats Baseball Stadium after the West Side High School graduation ceremony, Gary police said.

Graduates and guests were exiting the stadium when shots erupted outside of the stadium, police said.

Two people were shot and taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake for treatment by Gary Medics. Another person was treated on scene by paramedics for an unspecified injury.

Officers from the Lake County sheriff’s department and Lake Station police department also responded to help secure the area.

Police reported no arrests.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Sergeant Nielsen at 219-881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

