The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 6, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Chicago police officer shot in Englewood leaves hospital: ‘I will grow stronger, both physically and mentally, from this tragedy’

Officer Fernanda Ballesteros thanked her CPD coworkers and her partner who rushed her to safety last Wednesday after she was struck by gunfire while trying to pull over a driver in Englewood.

David Struett By David Struett
   
SHARE Chicago police officer shot in Englewood leaves hospital: ‘I will grow stronger, both physically and mentally, from this tragedy’
Officer Fernanda Ballesteros leaves the University of Chicago Medical Center on Monday, June 6, 2022.

Officer Fernanda Ballesteros leaves the University of Chicago Medical Center on Monday, June 6, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/ Sun-Times

A Chicago police officer shot last week on the South Side left the University of Chicago Medical Center to the cheers of dozens of supporters Monday morning.

Before she left, Officer Fernanda Ballesteros thanked her CPD coworkers and her partner who rushed her to safety last Wednesday after she was struck by gunfire while trying to pull over a driver in Englewood.

“And most importantly, thank you to Officer Young, my partner who had my back and carried me to safety,” she said in a video statement. “I’m forever grateful for his quick thinking and swift response. You were my guardian angel that night.”

Ballesteros, 27, and her partner had tried to stop a car that afternoon but it sped off, then slowed allowing the officers to pull alongside, police said last week. Shots were fired from the car and Ballesteros, a 3-year CPD veteran, was hit in her shoulder.

Her partner jumped into the driver’s seat and took her to the hospital, where she was listed in “critical but stable” condition. Police internally identified a suspect last week, but no arrests have been reported.

“This week has shown me and my family the true brotherhood of the Chicago Police Department, and that the brotherhood extends beyond me to caring and protecting my family as well,” Ballesteros said.

“I am choosing to see the light in this dark time. And I will grow stronger, both physically and mentally, from this tragedy.”

Ballesteros encouraged another CPD officer shot on Sunday during a shootout in Englewood.

“To my fellow Brother Blue who was recently injured in the line of duty: Don’t ever feel alone because you have a whole line of support from the Blue family that wishes you a speedy recovery,” she said.

Officer Fernanda Ballesteros in an undated photo from family.

Officer Fernanda Ballesteros in an undated photo from family.

Courtesy of UChicago Medicine

Next Up In Crime
Driver issued no citations after fatally striking 2-year-old riding mini-scooter in Lincoln Square
Judge rejects motions from Burke and co-defendants, clears racketeering case to move forward
Machete-wielding robber wanted in 6 attacks on Northwest Side, police say
33 people shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
2 shot after graduation ceremony in Gary
Man dies after triple shooting at South Deering home
The Latest
Raphael Cardenas, 2-year-old, was struck and killed by a driver June 2.
News
Driver issued no citations after fatally striking 2-year-old riding mini-scooter in Lincoln Square
The boy was riding across Leavitt Street at Eastwood Avenue Thursday when a woman driving a Mitsubishi struck him, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Ald. Ed Burke (14th) attends a Chicago City Council meeting in March, where members used an electronic voting system for the first time.
Crime
Judge rejects motions from Burke and co-defendants, clears racketeering case to move forward
Burke’s three-year-old criminal case has been bogged down in part by the hundreds of pages of pretrial motions. Among other things, Burke’s lawyers alleged that prosecutors withheld crucial information from Chicago’s chief federal judge as they sought to eavesdrop on City Hall phone lines as well as Burke’s cellphone.
By Jon Seidel
 
A Chicago police officer was shot June 1, 2022, in Englewood.
Crime
Machete-wielding robber wanted in 6 attacks on Northwest Side, police say
The latest attack happened Sunday night in Irving Park, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Jason Adam was one of the players who refused to wear an LGBTQ logo on his uniform.
MLB
Rays manager says team won’t be divided over LGBTQ logos
A number of Tampa Bay players decided not to wear rainbow-colored logos on their uniforms as part of the team’s annual “Pride Night” on Saturday during a game against the White Sox.
By Associated Press
 
Chicago police work the scene where two people were shot, one of them fatally, in the 1600 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, in the Douglas Park neighborhood, Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Crime
33 people shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
All but four shooting victims this weekend were wounded on the South and West sides.
By Sun-Times Wire
 