Monday, June 6, 2022
Woman charged with shooting at vehicle on I-90 at Addison

Brandi Jolivet, 42, is charged with felony attempted murder in the June 3 shooting, Illinois State Police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A Chicago woman is facing charges after alleged firing shots at a vehicle while driving on Interstate 90 last week.

Brandi Jolivet, 42, is charged with felony attempted murder in the June 3 shooting, Illinois State Police said.

Jolivet allegedly fired shots at a vehicle about 1:30 pm. on the interstate at Addison Street, state police said. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

State police said investigators used a license plate reader to help with the investigation and locate Jolivet.

She appeared in court Monday and was ordered held on $100,000 bail.

