6 shot, 2 fatally, Monday in Chicago

Two people were killed and four others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Monday.

A man was found shot to death inside a car early Monday in North Park on the Northwest Side.

About 3:55 a.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 3400 block of West Catalpa Avenue found the man, 28, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the face, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Monday morning, a man was shot and killed after two gunmen ambushed him in Englewood on the South Side.

The man, 39, was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked car when the pair opened fire in the 7000 block of South Halsted Street around 9 a.m., police said. He was shot in his shoulder, neck and arm, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died.

In nonfatal attacks, a 3-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet inside a home early Monday in Longwood Manor on the South Side.

The girl was inside the house in the 9800 block of South Throop Street about 2:20 a.m. when two males opened fire into the home from outside, police said. She was taken by paramedics to Comer Children’s Hospital with a graze wound to the buttocks. She was reportedly in good condition.

At least three others were wounded in citywide gun violence Monday.

