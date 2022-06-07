The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Woman charged with striking and killing bicyclist in West Loop, then driving away

The woman allegedly struck Paresh Chhatrala as he biked along Madison Street near Peoria on April 16. She had swerved to avoid a metal plate on the road and struck him head-on, police said.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Woman charged with striking and killing bicyclist in West Loop, then driving away
Paresh Chhatrala was struck by a driver Saturday at Madison and Peoria streets.

Paresh Chhatrala was struck by a driver April 16 at Madison and Peoria streets. A woman charged with reckless homicide weeks later.

Google Maps

A woman has been charged with reckless homicide weeks after she fatally struck a bicyclist in the West Loop and kept on driving, Chicago police said.

Courtney Bertucci, 30, was arrested Monday on a warrant in west suburban Addison, police said.

Bertucci allegedly struck Paresh Chhatrala, 42, as he biked along Madison Street on April 16. She had swerved to avoid a metal plate on the road at Peoria Street and struck him head-on, police said.

She continued driving, his bike stuck under her car, but was stopped a block away by witnesses of the crash, police said. When officers arrived, someone was holding Bertucci against her Volkswagen Jetta.

Bertucci, 30, was initially charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, operating an uninsured vehicle and cited for striking a pedestrian. Officers found empty baggies of heroin in her car, according to the police report.

She was charged Tuesday with reckless homicide, failure to report an accident and possession of a controlled substance.

Chhatrala’s death renewed activists’ calls for safety improvements along that stretch of Madison Street, where the city had removed a concrete median in 2019 to ease traffic congestion.

She was expected to appear in court later Tuesday.

Related

Next Up In Crime
6 shot, 2 fatally, Monday in Chicago
CPD cracks down on underground pot parties, seizing a kilo of weed and hundreds of grams of magic mushrooms
Lightfoot unloads on criminal court judges after three police shootings in a week
Woman charged with shooting at car on the Kennedy Expressway at Addison
City program to pay for security cameras, lighting launched: Here’s how to apply
Oak Lawn man shook 8-week-old daughter who later died, police say
The Latest
The Diamondbacks signed former White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel to a minor league deal.
MLB
Dallas Keuchel agrees to minor league deal with Diamondbacks
The left-hander was recently released by the White Sox after having a 2-5 record with a 7.88 ERA through eight starts. He was in the final season of a $55 million, three-year deal.
By David Brandt | AP
 
Democratic candidates, left to right, in the 7th Congressional District: Denarvis Mendenhall, incumbent Danny K. Davis and Kina Collins.
Politics
Fresh vs. familiar? Davis touts commitment to 7th Congressional District, but primary rivals want new voices and vision
Though Rep. Danny K. Davis has represented the 7th Congressional District for a quarter of a century, he often votes in line with the younger, more progressive members of Congress. But challenger Kina Collins believes it’s time for a change — not just in the newly redrawn district but across the country.
By Sophie Sherry
 
bkp1740_102_comp_v007_300392f2.jpeg
Movies and TV
‘Ms. Marvel’ brings powerful teen to life with humor and high energy
Disney+ series starring the MCU’s first Muslim superhero captivates right from the start.
By Richard Roeper
 
A man who was shot May 22, 2022, in West Garfield Park died a week later.
Crime
6 shot, 2 fatally, Monday in Chicago
A man was found shot to death inside a car early Monday in the 3400 block of West Catalpa Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Stepdaughters should respect me, not the father who left them
For 18 years, man has been there for the girls — now women — and he’s frustrated that they call someone else their dad.
By Abigail Van Buren
 