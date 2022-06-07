The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
4 wounded in Lawndale shooting

The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of South Lawndale Avenue about 8:45 p.m., according to preliminary details from police.

By  Mohammad Samra and Mary Norkol
   
Officers work the scene where four people were shot June 7, 2022 in the 1200 block of South Lawndale Avenue.

Four people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in Lawndale on the West Side.

The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of South Lawndale Avenue about 8:45 p.m., according to preliminary details from Chicago police.

Few details on the circumstances regarding the shooting were immediately available.

“We’re just trying to figure out the story and go from there,” one officer at the scene said.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

image_from_ios.jpg

Officers investigate at the scene where four people were shot Tuesday night in Lawndale.

Mary Norkol/Sun-Times

