4 wounded in Lawndale shooting

Four people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in Lawndale on the West Side.
The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of South Lawndale Avenue about 8:45 p.m., according to preliminary details from Chicago police.
Few details on the circumstances regarding the shooting were immediately available.
“We’re just trying to figure out the story and go from there,” one officer at the scene said.
This is a developing story, check back for details.
