Two mass shootings hours apart on South and West sides of Chicago, 14-year-old boy among the wounded

At least 15 people were shot in Chicago Tuesday, including eight wounded in two mass shootings hours apart on the South and West sides.



A 14-year-old boy was among four people wounded in Altgeld Gardens around 3:35 p.m., police said. They were near a courtyard in the 13000 block of South Champlain Avenue when someone approached and opened fire, police said. The teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the arm, police said. A man, 24, was shot in the face and a woman, 45, suffered a graze wound to the chest. Both were taken to the University of Chicago in good condition. A fourth victim went to the University of Chicago with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Four people were wounded in Lawndale on the West Side around 8:45 p.m. They were standing on a sidewalk in the 1200 block of South Lawndale Avenue when someone approached and opened fire, Chicago police said. A 43-year-old woman went to Saint Anthony’s Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the chest; another woman, 30, was shot in the face and went to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition; a 27-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg; a second man, 26, was shot in the left shoulder and taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.

A man, 22, was shot and killed while standing on a sidewalk in the 7100 block of South East End Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood. He was hit in the back and chest, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Late Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy was wounded around 10 p.m. in Englewood on the South Side. He was walking on the sidewalk in the 6900 block of South Perry Avenue when someone approached and fired, police said. He was shot in the leg and was dropped off at the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition.

At least five others were wounded in the city Tuesday.

Two people were killed and four others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Monday.

