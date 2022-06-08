The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Teen boy, 17, shot in Englewood

The teen was walking on the sidewalk about 10 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Perry Avenue when a suspect approached him and fired shots.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting late Tuesday in Englewood on the South Side.

The teen was walking on the sidewalk about 10 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Perry Avenue when a suspect approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the leg and was dropped off at the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

