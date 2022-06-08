Man found dead in Chatham alley hours after shooting
The man, 43, was found with a gunshot wound to his head in the 7500 block of South Saint Lawrence Avenue Wednesday morning, police said.
A man was found dead in an alley in Chatham hours after he was shot early Wednesday in the Chatham neighborhood.
The man, 43, was found with a gunshot wound to his head in the 7500 block of South Saint Lawrence Avenue at 6:25 a.m., Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. There was a ShotSpotter notification of gunfire around 12:40 a.m., but the man was not found until later that morning, police said.
Police reported no arrests.
