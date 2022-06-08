The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man found dead in Chatham alley hours after shooting

The man, 43, was found with a gunshot wound to his head in the 7500 block of South Saint Lawrence Avenue Wednesday morning, police said.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Man found dead in Chatham alley hours after shooting
A man was shot dead May 31, 2022, in South Shore.

Sun-Times file

A man was found dead in an alley in Chatham hours after he was shot early Wednesday in the Chatham neighborhood.

The man, 43, was found with a gunshot wound to his head in the 7500 block of South Saint Lawrence Avenue at 6:25 a.m., Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. There was a ShotSpotter notification of gunfire around 12:40 a.m., but the man was not found until later that morning, police said.

Police reported no arrests.

Next Up In Crime
Police conducting homicide investigation after man found with cord around neck in parking lot near Ford City Mall
Two mass shootings hours apart on South and West sides of Chicago, 14-year-old boy among the wounded
17-year-old boy shot in Englewood
4 wounded in Lawndale shooting
Defense raises questions about traffic stop that erupted into gunfire in Englewood over weekend, wounding a Chicago police officer
Boy, 14, among 4 wounded in shooting near courtyard in Altgeld Gardens
The Latest
St. Francis center TJ McMillen (54), who had 14 Power Five offers and more&nbsp;than 30 overall, has committed&nbsp;to Illinois.
High School Football
High school football notebook: TJ McMillen commits to Illinois, Kaleb Brown wins another medal, Tony Phillips transfers
The state’s No. 14 prospect in the class of 2023 has 32 Division I offers — 14 from Power Five schools — and is heading to Illinois after committing on May 21.
By Mike Clark
 
Drew Brees is officially done at NBC Sports after one year.
Sports Media
Drew Brees leaves NBC Sports
NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua said Brees will not be a part of the network’s NFL and Notre Dame coverage this year.
By Joe Reedy | Associated Press
 
Aram Han Sifuentes (left) and Nancy Garcia are 2022 recipients of Joyce Awards.
Entertainment and Culture
Two Chicago artists recipients of 2022 Joyce Awards
Aram Han Sifuentes and Nancy García Loza are among five honorees for the annual awards.
By Michael Loria
 
American gymnasts Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols are among the women seeking more than $1 billion from the FBI for failing to stop former sports doctor Larry Nassar when the agency first received allegations against him.
Olympic Sports
Gymnasts seek $1 billion in damages from FBI over failure to investigate Larry Nassar
There’s no dispute that FBI agents in 2015 knew that Nassar was accused of assaulting gymnasts, but they failed to act, leaving him free to continue to target young women and girls for more than a year. He pleaded guilty in 2017 and is serving decades in prison.
By Ed White | Associated Press
 
merlin_106288802.jpg
Politics
Chesa Boudin, San Francisco DA raised by radicals in Hyde Park, ousted in heated recall
Political experts say the political newcomer who narrowly won in 2019 was in the crosshairs of outside forces that made him an easy target for public frustration.
By Janie Har | AP
 