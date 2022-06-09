Woman fatally shot while riding in car in Chatham

A woman was shot to death late Wednesday while riding in a car in Chatham on the South Side.
The 24-year-old was in the back seat when someone fired at the car around 11:50 p.m. in the 900 block of East 82nd Street, Chicago police said.
She was shot in the head and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
The driver and another passenger weren’t injured in the shooting, according to police.
No one was in custody.
