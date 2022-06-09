2 killed, 5 wounded in citywide gun violence Wednesday

Seven people were wounded, two fatally, in citywide gun violence Wednesday.

A man was found dead in an alley in Chatham hours after he was shot early Wednesday in the Chatham neighborhood.

The man, 43, was found with a gunshot wound to his head in the 7500 block of South Saint Lawrence Avenue at 6:25 a.m., Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. There was a ShotSpotter notification of gunfire around 12:40 a.m., but the man was not found until later that morning, police said.

Late Wednesday, A woman was shot to death while riding in a car in Chatham on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was in the back seat when someone fired at the car around 11:50 p.m. in the 900 block of East 82nd Street, police said. She was shot in the head and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

In nonfatal attacks, a man was shot Wednesday morning in West Garfield Park home.

About 11:40 a.m., the 21-year-old was standing on the porch of a home in the 3800 block of West Maypole Avenue when he got into a verbal altercation with a suspect, police said. The suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots before fleeing in a car.

The man was shot and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said. Details on his injuries weren’t known.

At least four others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Wednesday.

Fifteen people were shot, one fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

