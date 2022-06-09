The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 9, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man shot dead during argument in West Garfield Park

The man, 21, was arguing with someone on a porch in the 3800 block of West Maypole Avenue when the other person took out a gun, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot dead during argument in West Garfield Park
A Chicago police car.

Sun-Times files

A man was shot and killed during an argument late Wednesday morning in West Garfield Park.

The man, 21, was arguing with someone on a porch in the 3800 block of West Maypole Avenue when the other person took out a gun and started firing at 11:40 a.m., Chicago police said.

The man was pronounced dead that afternoon at Stroger Hospital, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name has not been released.

The shooter left in a dark-colored car, police said. No one was arrested.

Next Up In Crime
3 people killed, 4 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday
Woman fatally shot while riding in car in Chatham
McHenry County finds sheriff’s deputy justified in fatal shooting of man who wounded wife, fired toward deputies
CPD overhauls controversial system for recording ‘positive’ interactions with public
Deputy mayor for public safety leaving Lightfoot administration after one year
Man showed off ‘expensive’ toy trucks amid $700K scam of Bloomingdale Twp., ex-road commish claims
The Latest
Phil Mickelson is among the LIV Golf players who are no longer allowed to play in PGA Tour events.
Golf
PGA Tour bans players who join LIV Golf
In a memo sent to tour members, Commissioner Jay Monahan said that even if players resigned from the tour ahead of the first LIV Golf Invitational outside London, they will not be allowed to play PGA Tour events as a nonmember by getting a sponsor exemption.
By Doug Ferguson | Associated Press
 
Two men were shot May 2, 2022 in Humboldt Park.
Crime
3 people killed, 4 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday
Two of the fatal attacks occurred in Chatham, the other in West Garfield Park.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My mom scoffs as I take it slow in relationship
Because her daughter and the boyfriend remain unmarried after more than two years of dating, she’s convinced the couple is doomed, and says so often.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
An 18-year-old man was shot to death Feb. 18, 2022.
Crime
Woman fatally shot while riding in car in Chatham
The 24-year-old was in the back seat of a car when someone opened in the 900 block of East 82nd Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Then-Cook County Judge Jackie Portman-Brown as seen on a Cook County sheriff’s security video locking up her 6-year-old grandniece in 2020 as a tough-love lesson.
The Watchdogs
Cook County judge removed by voters in 2020 over video wants a return to the bench
Voters dumped Jackie Portman-Brown after video showed her locking up her 6-year-old grandniece to teach her a lesson. “Would I do this again?” Portman-Brown says. “Probably not. But her behavior has been improved since this incident.”
By Maya Dukmasova | Injustice Watch
 