Man shot dead during argument in West Garfield Park

A man was shot and killed during an argument late Wednesday morning in West Garfield Park.

The man, 21, was arguing with someone on a porch in the 3800 block of West Maypole Avenue when the other person took out a gun and started firing at 11:40 a.m., Chicago police said.

The man was pronounced dead that afternoon at Stroger Hospital, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name has not been released.

The shooter left in a dark-colored car, police said. No one was arrested.

