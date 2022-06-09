Man shot dead during argument in West Garfield Park
The man, 21, was arguing with someone on a porch in the 3800 block of West Maypole Avenue when the other person took out a gun, police said.
A man was shot and killed during an argument late Wednesday morning in West Garfield Park.
The man, 21, was arguing with someone on a porch in the 3800 block of West Maypole Avenue when the other person took out a gun and started firing at 11:40 a.m., Chicago police said.
The man was pronounced dead that afternoon at Stroger Hospital, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name has not been released.
The shooter left in a dark-colored car, police said. No one was arrested.
McHenry County finds sheriff’s deputy justified in fatal shooting of man who wounded wife, fired toward deputies
The Latest
In a memo sent to tour members, Commissioner Jay Monahan said that even if players resigned from the tour ahead of the first LIV Golf Invitational outside London, they will not be allowed to play PGA Tour events as a nonmember by getting a sponsor exemption.
Two of the fatal attacks occurred in Chatham, the other in West Garfield Park.
Because her daughter and the boyfriend remain unmarried after more than two years of dating, she’s convinced the couple is doomed, and says so often.
The 24-year-old was in the back seat of a car when someone opened in the 900 block of East 82nd Street, police said.
Voters dumped Jackie Portman-Brown after video showed her locking up her 6-year-old grandniece to teach her a lesson. “Would I do this again?” Portman-Brown says. “Probably not. But her behavior has been improved since this incident.”