Sex abuse, child porn charges filed against Downers Grove children’s gymnastics coach

A children’s gymnastics coach in Downers Grove has been charged with sex abuse and producing child pornography, in what authorities called a “heinous” case.

Wyatt Kopka, 30, faces 11 counts of child pornography possession and a count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim between 13 and 16 years old, according to court records.

Kopka, from Clarendon Hills, spent the last decade coaching children between 2 and 17 in Downers Grove, sometimes under the name Shannon D. Kopka, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office. Authorities did not name the business he worked at.

Kopka was arrested May 10 on five counts of child pornography possession, and was charged with more counts as investigators analyzed his electronics, the sheriff’s office said.

Wyatt Kopka DuPage County sheriff’s office

He is being held at DuPage County Jail on $600,000 bail and was expected to appear in court again Thursday on the additional counts, the sheriff’s office said.

If convicted, Kopka could face 47 to 120 years in prison.

“These are very heinous and sensitive cases, when the suspect is a person of trust or influence, that require a certain finesse as the allegations likely affect entire families and communities,” DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick said in the statement.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information to call its digital forensics unit at (630) 407-2312.

