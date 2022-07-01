2 shot, 1 fatally, in Kenwood

A man was killed and a woman wounded Thursday night in Kenwood on the South Side.
The two were on the sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Ellis Avenue about 10:40 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.
The man, believed to be in his 20s, was shot in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. A 29-year-old woman was taken to the same hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Witnesses told officers that the suspect ran into an alley and drove south in a grey SUV, officials said.
No one was in custody.
