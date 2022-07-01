5 shot in Loop: police

Five people were shot early Friday in the Loop, according to Chicago police.
The wounded were in the 400 block of South Wells Street about 1:45 a.m. when they were shot, police said.
They were taken to various hospitals for treatment, officials said.
Few details were released as detectives continue to investigate.
This is a developing story, check back for details.
The Latest
A man and woman were on the sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Ellis Avenue about 10:40 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking them both.
The 29-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Cubs catcher Yan Gomes, who is opposed to an automated strike zone, says the “best thing in baseball” is the human element.