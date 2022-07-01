The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 1, 2022
5 shot in Loop: police

The wounded were in the 400 block of South Wells Street about 1:45 a.m. when they were shot.

Sun-Times Wire
   
Five people were shot early Friday in the Loop, according to Chicago police.

The wounded were in the 400 block of South Wells Street about 1:45 a.m. when they were shot, police said.

They were taken to various hospitals for treatment, officials said.

Few details were released as detectives continue to investigate.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

