Friday, July 1, 2022
Boy, 15, shot in Englewood drive-by

The teen was walking in the 5900 block of South La Salle Street about 2:25 a.m. when someone inside a blue minivan opened fire and continued south.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 15-year-old boy was shot July 1, 2022 on the South Side.

A 15-year-old boy was shot early Friday in a drive-by in Englewood on the South Side.

The teen was walking in the 5900 block of South La Salle Street about 2:25 a.m. when someone inside a blue minivan opened fire and continued south, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital with three gunshot wounds to the left leg and one to the left buttocks, police said. He was listed in good condition.

No one was in custody.

