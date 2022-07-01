Boy, 15, shot in Englewood drive-by

A 15-year-old boy was shot early Friday in a drive-by in Englewood on the South Side.
The teen was walking in the 5900 block of South La Salle Street about 2:25 a.m. when someone inside a blue minivan opened fire and continued south, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital with three gunshot wounds to the left leg and one to the left buttocks, police said. He was listed in good condition.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
The victims were leaving a business in the 400 block of South Wells Street about 1:45 a.m. when they began arguing with someone who opened fire with a handgun.
A man and woman were on the sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Ellis Avenue about 10:40 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking them both.
The 29-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.