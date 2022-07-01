14-year-old boy among 4 killed in citywide shootings Thursday, 13-year-old boy among 12 others wounded

A 14-year-old boy was among four people killed, and a 13-year-old boy among 12 others wounded Thursday in shootings across Chicago.



The two teens were near the sidewalk about 5:40 p.m. in the 600 block of East 40th Street when someone opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said. The 14-year-old boy was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The 13-year-old was shot in the buttocks and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

A man was killed and a woman wounded in Kenwood on the South Side. The two were on the sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Ellis Avenue about 10:40 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking them both, police said. The man, believed to be in his 20s, was shot in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was pronounced dead, police said. A 29-year-old woman was taken to the same hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg. Witnesses told officers that the suspect ran into an alley and drove south in a grey SUV, officials said.

About 30 minutes earlier, another man was shot to death in McKinley Park on the Southwest Side. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley about 10:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of South Western Avenue, police said. The man, 38, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A third man was was found in a vehicle about 9:40 p.m. in the 100 block of West 43rd Street with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The 29-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago , where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Three people were wounded when a gunman began shooting outside a home in Princeton Park on the South Side, firing off at least 45 rounds. The attack happened around 3 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Harvard Avenue, police said. A 22-year-old man was hit in the chest as he was leaving out a back door of the home and was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. A man and a woman, 46 and 45, were inside the home and were grazed by bullets. They refused medical attention on the scene.

At least seven others were wounded in citywide shootings Thursday.

A 17-year-old boy was killed and at least five others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Wednesday.

