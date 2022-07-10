The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 10, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Would-be robber shot inside Roseland business, police say

He was taken to Advocate Christ Hospital Medical Center in serious condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
SHARE Would-be robber shot inside Roseland business, police say
A man was shot in the 10300 block of South Calumet Avenue Sunday afternoon.

A man was shot in the 10300 block of South Calumet Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot after he tried to rob a business at gunpoint Sunday afternoon in the Roseland neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

About noon, the 58-year-old tried to hold up the business in the 300 block of East 103rd Street but was shot by someone inside, police said.

The wounded man fired back but didn’t hit anyone, police said.

He was in serious condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

Related

Next Up In Crime
No bail for man charged with murder after woman found dead in Uptown alley
Seven people shot in downtown Chicago over three hours early Sunday, including four in an attack in River North
‘A happy man’: Loved ones mourn Highland Park parade shooting victim Eduardo Uvaldo
The lives lost in Highland Park July 4 parade mass shooting
Off-duty Chicago police officer shot in altercation near Beverly bar
UIC student shot to death while waiting for mom to finish doctor’s appointment, family says
The Latest
MLB announced 2022 All-Star pitchers and reserves, including Cubs outfielder Ian Happ, on Sunday.
Cubs
Cubs’ Ian Happ earns first All-Star selection: ‘Super emotional’
The Cubs are set to send two players to the All-Star Game, Happ and Willson Contreras.
By Maddie Lee
 
Wearing Brittney Griner’s jersey, Chicago Sky’s Candace Parker rallies the crowd and encourages applause during the 4th period of the WNBA All-Star basketball game Sunday afternoon at Wintrust Arena.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA All-Stars wear Brittney Griner’s jersey in 18th annual game
Aces guard Kelsey Plum was named MVP after scoring 30 points, tying Maya Moore’s All-Star Game record. Sun forward Jonquel Jones came close, finishing with 29 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.
By Annie Costabile
 
Sweetarts lined up and ready to be packed into a roll at Ferrara’s Itasca factory. The compressed candy is a descendent of powdered fruit drinks and was created in 1962.
Commentary
A little candy might help
Take a break from all the bad news with a visit to a candy factory, the Ferrara plant in Itasca.
By Neil Steinberg
 
2021_MTV_Video_Music_Awards___Arrivals.jpg
Music
Shawn Mendes postpones Rosemont concert, cites ‘mental health’ needs
It’s one of 12 shows the Canadian singer has postponed over three weeks.
By USA TODAY
 
NASCAR drivers practice at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 8, 2022, in Lexington, Ohio. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has reportedly given NASCAR the green flag to hold three straight years of stock-car races through the streets of downtown Chicago — if she wins a second term.
Letters to the Editor
NASCAR racing in downtown Chicago the last thing the city needs
These races would steer our city in exactly the wrong direction environmentally because they cause an obscene amount of pollution.
By Letters to the Editor
 