Would-be robber shot inside Roseland business, police say

A man was shot after he tried to rob a business at gunpoint Sunday afternoon in the Roseland neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

About noon, the 58-year-old tried to hold up the business in the 300 block of East 103rd Street but was shot by someone inside, police said.

The wounded man fired back but didn’t hit anyone, police said.

He was in serious condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Area Two detectives are investigating.