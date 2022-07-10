Man shot while sitting on bench in Dearborn Homes neighborhood, police say

A man is in fair condition after he was shot in the Dearborn Homes neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
About 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old man was sitting on a bench in the 2700 block of South Dearborn Street when he was shot in the right shoulder. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
No arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.
