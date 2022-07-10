Man shot on porch in Little Village

A man is in good condition after being shot in Little Village on Sunday afternoon.
About 4:30 p.m. a 27-year-old man was sitting on the front porch of a home in the 2700 block of South Trumbull Avenue when somebody walked up and fired several shots, police said. The man was struck in his right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.
Seven people shot in downtown Chicago over three hours early Sunday, including four in an attack in River North
The Latest
Highland Park’s Central Avenue reopens with busy shops, bustling traffic and remembrances of a week ago
Memorials, violin music and ‘HP strong’ signs greeted people returning to the scene of last week’s massacre.
The Dodgers swept the four-game series.
Too soon to talk repeat? Should we start planning the parade now?
No matter what side you’re on, voters deserve to choose between candidates who represent them best.
They pounced on an error by left fielder Robbie Grossman with two out in the eighth inning, as pinch hitter AJ Pollock hit a tiebreaking single and Eloy Jiménez followed with an insurance RBI hit.