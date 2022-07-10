The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 10, 2022
Man shot on porch in Little Village

The man was struck in his right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital.

By  Zack Miller
   
A man was sitting on the front porch of a home in the 2700 block of South Trumbull Avenue when somebody walked up and fired several shots

Sun-Times file

A man is in good condition after being shot in Little Village on Sunday afternoon.

About 4:30 p.m. a 27-year-old man was sitting on the front porch of a home in the 2700 block of South Trumbull Avenue when somebody walked up and fired several shots, police said. The man was struck in his right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.

