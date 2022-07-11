The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 11, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

11-year-old charged with attempted carjacking in Douglas; 2 teens charged with Lincoln Park carjacking

The 11-year-old allegedly tried to take a vehicle by force from a 48-year-old woman in the 3400 block of South Giles Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 11-year-old charged with attempted carjacking in Douglas; 2 teens charged with Lincoln Park carjacking
Three boys are facing charges in separate carjackings.

Three boys are facing charges in separate carjackings.

File photo

An 11-year-old boy is accused of trying to carjack a woman Monday in the Douglas neighborhood on the South Side, and two teens are charged with a carjacking in Lincoln Park the previous day.

The 11-year-old is charged with one felony count of aggravated attempted vehicular hijacking with a firearm, Chicago police said.

He attempted to take a vehicle by force from a 48-year-old woman in the 3400 block of South Giles Avenue, police said. The boy was arrested moments later around the block, in the 3500 block of South Calumet Avenue.

The boy was expected to appear in juvenile court Tuesday.

On Sunday, two boys 17 and 14 carjacked a 40-year-old woman in Lincoln Park in the 2200 block of North Orchard Street, police said.

They were arrested hours later and charged with one felony count each of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, police said.

Next Up In Crime
Person killed, man wounded in South Shore shooting
Man killed, 4 injured in shooting in Crest Hill
Highland Park parade shooting: Community gathers for moment of silence
What one bullet did to 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, among dozens shot at Highland Park Fourth of July parade
Man shot and killed while walking dog in West Englewood, police say
Man killed in Englewood shooting
The Latest
Two people were shot, one fatally, in South Shore July 11, 2022.
Crime
Person killed, man wounded in South Shore shooting
No arrests have been reported.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A bike lane in Chicago’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood.
City Hall
Free bikes: Application process, rules explained as city prepares to give away 5,000 bicycles, along with locks, helmets
Among other requirements, applicants must be at least 14 years old, and can’t already own a bike.
By Fran Spielman
 
James L. Holstein showcases a meteorite fossil at the world’s largest meteorite fossil project reveal at the Chicago Field Museum of Natural History this morning, July 11, 2022.
Entertainment and Culture
Field Museum gets crates of spotted limestone — but it’s not floor tiles
The spots are fossilized meteorites that fell to Earth after a collision nearly a billion years ago somewhere between Mars and Jupiter.
By Stefano Esposito
 
A crowd of people stands silently around a vigil for victims of the Highland Park parade shooting.
Afternoon Edition
Highland Park’s moment of silence, Northwestern prez-elect steps down and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Satchel Price
 
Police_Tape_3.jpg
Crime
Man killed, 4 injured in shooting in Crest Hill
No arrests have been made in the shooting, which occurred around 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Knapp Drive in Crest Hill.
By Kade Heather
 