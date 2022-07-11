Flossmoor police fatally shot woman with a knife following domestic disturbance call
She was taken to Advocate South Suburban Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.
Flossmoor police officers fatally shot a woman after responding to a domestic disturbance call around noon on Sunday.
The woman was holding a knife when police responded to the call on the 1400 block of Joyce Drive in the Chicago suburb, Flossmoor police said. The woman was shot by police and she was taken to Advocate South Suburban Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force is investigating the shooting, police said.
