Monday, July 11, 2022
20-year-old woman, teenage boy injured in Roseland shooting

The woman was shot in the forehead and the boy was shot in the foot. Both were hospitalized in good condition, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 20-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were both shot in the Roseland area Monday evening.

The two were standing outside a store in the 9400 block of South Lafayette Avenue when a dark colored Dodge Challenger pulled up and someone inside the car shot at them at around 5:45 p.m., Chicago police said.

The woman was shot in the forehead and the boy was shot in his left foot, police said. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition and the boy was taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in good condition.

No arrests have been made.

