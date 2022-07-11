20-year-old woman, teenage boy injured in Roseland shooting
The woman was shot in the forehead and the boy was shot in the foot. Both were hospitalized in good condition, police said.
A 20-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were both shot in the Roseland area Monday evening.
The two were standing outside a store in the 9400 block of South Lafayette Avenue when a dark colored Dodge Challenger pulled up and someone inside the car shot at them at around 5:45 p.m., Chicago police said.
The woman was shot in the forehead and the boy was shot in his left foot, police said. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition and the boy was taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in good condition.
No arrests have been made.
11-year-old charged with attempted carjacking in Douglas; 2 teens charged with Lincoln Park carjacking
The Latest
Lance Lynn allows eight runs, nine hits in four-plus innings
Robert Crimo III posted a video months ago showing his intent to cause grave harm. There was an opportunity to prevent this massacre, and we wasted it. Now we must change our gun laws and ban assault weapons.
She was taken to Advocate South Suburban Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.
White Sox clubhouse has leadership, other issues? ‘Couldn’t be further from the truth,’ says White Sox closer
He will be the Sox’ first All-Star starter at the position in 52 years.