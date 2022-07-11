One person killed, two others wounded in North Lawndale vacant lot shooting

Three people were shot in a vacant lot Monday night in North Lawndale. One of the victims has died.
A 19-year-old boy and two 29-year-old men were at the lot in the 1400 block of South Komensky Avenue when someone started shooting at them at around 7 p.m., Chicago police said.
One of the 29-year-olds was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. The other was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. The 19-year-old was shot in the shoulder and taken to Mount Sinai in good condition, police said.
No arrests have been reported.
