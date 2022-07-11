Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old girl kidnapped in Dolton

A 15-year-old girl was kidnapped Monday afternoon in Dolton, prompting an Amber Alert late Monday night.
Antaneya Smith was taken by someone wearing a mask and driving a 2005 Ford 500 sedan at 2:42 p.m., the Dolton Police Department said. The car is damaged on its front end and has Illinois license plate DG20425.
The vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on I-90 and I-94 at 87th Street, according to the alert. Smith is Black, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She is wearing jean shorts, a white shirt, a pink cropped, hooded sweater and white gym shoes.
Anyone with information should call 911.
