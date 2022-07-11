The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old girl kidnapped in Dolton

The vehicle she was taken in was last seen traveling northbound on I-90 and I-94 at 87th Street, according to the alert.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old girl kidnapped in Dolton
police_lights1.png

File photo

A 15-year-old girl was kidnapped Monday afternoon in Dolton, prompting an Amber Alert late Monday night.

Antaneya Smith was taken by someone wearing a mask and driving a 2005 Ford 500 sedan at 2:42 p.m., the Dolton Police Department said. The car is damaged on its front end and has Illinois license plate DG20425.

The vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on I-90 and I-94 at 87th Street, according to the alert. Smith is Black, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She is wearing jean shorts, a white shirt, a pink cropped, hooded sweater and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information should call 911.

Next Up In Crime
One person killed, two others wounded in North Lawndale vacant lot shooting
20-year-old woman, teenage boy injured in Roseland shooting
Flossmoor police fatally shot woman with a knife following domestic disturbance call
16-year-old boy wounded in Near South Side accidental shooting, police say
Person killed, man wounded in South Shore shooting
11-year-old charged with attempted carjacking in Douglas; 2 teens charged with Lincoln Park carjacking
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, July 12, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Visitors check out a memorial to the seven people killed and others injured in the Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park.
Columnists
Sorry, gun folks: No arm, no foul
Some lobbyists like to tell us that weapons aren’t the problem, people are; they are lying.
By Rick Telander
 
A man was shot dead July 2, 2022, in South Shore.
Crime
One person killed, two others wounded in North Lawndale vacant lot shooting
No arrests have been reported.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Four people were wounded in a shooting July 1, 2022, in West Garfield Park.
Crime
20-year-old woman, teenage boy injured in Roseland shooting
The woman was shot in the forehead and the boy was shot in the foot. Both were hospitalized in good condition, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Andres Gimenez slides home with a Guardians run.
White Sox
Guardians’ five-run first dooms White Sox
Lance Lynn allowed eight runs and nine hits in four-plus innings.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 