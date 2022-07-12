Police responding to domestic battery call find person stabbed to death on porch in West Englewood

Chicago police responding to a domestic battery call found a person stabbed to death on a porch in West Englewood late Monday.

Officers were called to the home in the 5700 block of South Damen Avenue around 11:45 p.m., police said.

Marquell Newman, 30, was lying on the porch with stab wounds to their neck and chest, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Newman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Daniel Burley, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection to the stabbing, police said. He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

