9-year-old girl dies after pulled from Lake Michigan in Indiana
Authorities responded about 2:25 p.m. Tuesday to Marquette Beach in Gary, Indiana. A 9-year-old girl was pronounced dead at a hospital, and a 14-year-old girl was treated and released from a hospital.
A 9-year-old girl died Tuesday afternoon after authorities pulled her from Lake Michigan in Gary, Indiana.
Witnesses reported two female children struggling in the water about 2:25 p.m. at Marquette Beach in Gary, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.
Authorities pulled one girl from the lake, but could not locate the second child. A Lake County Sheriff’s helicopter located the other girl and authorities transported both children to Gary Methodist Hospital, according to the department of natural resources’ division of law enforcement.
The 9-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. A 14-year-old girl was treated and released from the hospital, the department said.
A Lake County coroner’s autopsy is pending.
Off-duty Chicago police officer shot and paralyzed moments after helping alleged gunman during fight outside Beverly bar
Cooper Roberts, 8, sees condition worsen after being paralyzed in Highland Park parade mass shooting
Judge sets Ald. Ed Burke’s racketeering trial for November 2023 — giving Burke a chance to run again
The Latest
Sorensen went 35-26-5 as an interim last season and certainly earned the right to stay. Plus, Scotty Bowman leaves the Hawks and Colton Dach discusses Kirby’s departure.
A quarterback who converted to tight end at Penn State, Parsons utilized his versatility with the Bears — he caught four touchdown passes as a tight end, completed 7-of-13 passes on fake punts and his 81-yard punt in 1982 is still the third longest in franchise history.
Forced ‘down a dark, agonizing path,’ Illinois needs federal help as ‘island’ for reproductive rights, Stratton testifies
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton’s appearance in Washington comes as 10 states have already banned abortions and Illinois remains in the spotlight as a place for women to seek reproductive care.
Assistant Housing Commissioner Will Edwards said the goal is to “enable long-time homeowners, many of them older on fixed incomes, to remain in affordable housing and remain in their homes and age in place.”
‘I am doing my own thing now,’ says the Australian performer, who is touring with a new set meant to add ‘depth to your understanding of who I am.’