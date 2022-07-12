The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

9-year-old girl dies after pulled from Lake Michigan in Indiana

Authorities responded about 2:25 p.m. Tuesday to Marquette Beach in Gary, Indiana. A 9-year-old girl was pronounced dead at a hospital, and a 14-year-old girl was treated and released from a hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 9-year-old girl dies after pulled from Lake Michigan in Indiana
merlin_12968751.jpg

Leslie Adkins/Post-Tribune Beach rules posted at Marquette Beach in Gary, May 28, 2009 ptmet

Leslie Adkins, STNG Post-Tribune

A 9-year-old girl died Tuesday afternoon after authorities pulled her from Lake Michigan in Gary, Indiana.

Witnesses reported two female children struggling in the water about 2:25 p.m. at Marquette Beach in Gary, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

Authorities pulled one girl from the lake, but could not locate the second child. A Lake County Sheriff’s helicopter located the other girl and authorities transported both children to Gary Methodist Hospital, according to the department of natural resources’ division of law enforcement.

The 9-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. A 14-year-old girl was treated and released from the hospital, the department said.

A Lake County coroner’s autopsy is pending.

Next Up In Crime
7-year-old boy fatally shot in East Chicago
Woman killed Monday in Bronzeville hit and run, police say
Off-duty Chicago police officer shot and paralyzed moments after helping alleged gunman during fight outside Beverly bar
Cooper Roberts, 8, sees condition worsen after being paralyzed in Highland Park parade mass shooting
Judge sets Ald. Ed Burke’s racketeering trial for November 2023 — giving Burke a chance to run again
Police responding to domestic battery call find man stabbed to death on porch in West Englewood
The Latest
Anders Sorensen coaching the Rockford IceHogs.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notebook: Anders Sorensen named Rockford IceHogs’ permanent coach
Sorensen went 35-26-5 as an interim last season and certainly earned the right to stay. Plus, Scotty Bowman leaves the Hawks and Colton Dach discusses Kirby’s departure.
By Ben Pope
 
merlin_36640554.jpg
Bears
Former Bears punter Bob Parsons dies at 72
A quarterback who converted to tight end at Penn State, Parsons utilized his versatility with the Bears — he caught four touchdown passes as a tight end, completed 7-of-13 passes on fake punts and his 81-yard punt in 1982 is still the third longest in franchise history.
By Mark Potash
 
Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the impact of the Roe v. Wade reversal on July 12, 2022 in Washington.
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
Forced ‘down a dark, agonizing path,’ Illinois needs federal help as ‘island’ for reproductive rights, Stratton testifies
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton’s appearance in Washington comes as 10 states have already banned abortions and Illinois remains in the spotlight as a place for women to seek reproductive care.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Chicago City Hall
City Hall
$5M loan fund created to help owners of South Shore condos, co-ops pay for maintenance and repairs
Assistant Housing Commissioner Will Edwards said the goal is to “enable long-time homeowners, many of them older on fixed incomes, to remain in affordable housing and remain in their homes and age in place.”
By Fran Spielman
 
HG_press_image_2021_Ben_King.jpg
Comedy
Hannah Gadsby moves beyond comedy but promises a ‘playful’ show in Chicago
‘I am doing my own thing now,’ says the Australian performer, who is touring with a new set meant to add ‘depth to your understanding of who I am.’
By Carl Kozlowski — For the Sun-Times
 