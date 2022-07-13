Two 17-year-old boys shot in Austin

Two 17-year-old boys were wounded in a shooting late Tuesday in Austin on the West Side.
Officers responding to a call of shots fired found the teens on the ground with gunshot wounds about 11:10 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Leamington Avenue, Chicago police said.
One boy was shot in the groin and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. The other was struck in the leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition.
No arrests have been reported.
Cooper Roberts, 8, sees condition worsen after being paralyzed in Highland Park parade mass shooting
The Latest
Alex Niemiec’s pending Illinois record pink salmon highlights a super slam on Sunday on Lake Michigan during a family charter with Capt. Gerry Urbanozo out of North Point Marina.
The massive, Neolithic Era structure has been the subject of many tales — including that the fabled king slayed a giant there. Arthur’s Stone was built around 3,700 B.C.
He’s still in the closet, and she’s tempted to break up with him because he keeps secrets and can’t let go of his ex.
Likable Dakota Johnson stars as the 19th century heroine reunited with the suitor she jilted.