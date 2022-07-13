Two 17-year-old boys shot in Austin

Two 17-year-old boys were wounded in a shooting late Tuesday in Austin on the West Side.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired found the teens on the ground with gunshot wounds about 11:10 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Leamington Avenue, Chicago police said.

One boy was shot in the groin and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. The other was struck in the leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been reported.

