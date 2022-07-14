The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 14, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man driving on DuSable Lake Shore Drive spots his stolen car and chases it, dodging gunfire before crashing into it

Three people inside the stolen car ran away. The man suffered scrapes to his arms, according to Chicago police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man driving on DuSable Lake Shore Drive spots his stolen car and chases it, dodging gunfire before crashing into it
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg

A man told police he spotted someone driving his stolen car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive and began following it, dodging gunfire until he crashed into the car on a Stevenson Expressway exit ramp.

Three people inside the car ran away. The man suffered scrapes to his arms, according to Chicago police.

The man said he was driving in the 3100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday “when he observed what appeared to be a white Honda HRV which was stolen from him,” police said in a statement.

The man followed the car and someone inside began shooting at him, police said. The Honda got on the Stevenson and was exiting at Damen Avenue when the man rear-ended the car, police said.

Three people in the Honda ran off and remained at large. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Next Up In Crime
Active shooter threat at Willis Tower quickly ‘debunked,’ police official says
Englewood man charged with shooting CPD officer taken into custody in Iowa
2 teens shot on front porch in West Town
Man dies days after Bronzeville shooting
Ex-Cook County official Patrick Doherty pleads guilty to several corruption schemes
7-year-old Jeremiah Moore shot to death in family’s van — weeks after he was at a downtown protest over gun violence against children
The Latest
Film_Review___Paws_of_Fury__The_Legend_of_Hank.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Paws of Fury’ an animated ‘Blazing Saddles’ knockoff without the audacity, or the humor
The racial element is replaced by a dog thrown into a community of cats.
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Husband’s aid to family abroad leaves little money for us
Wife frustrated as the man puts no cash toward the couple’s groceries and other needs, and breaks a promise to contribute to their savings.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Chicago skyline as seen from Greektown.
City Hall
City’s 10-year planning proposal aims to address old wrongs
The draft of “We Will Chicago,” shaped by meetings held over two years, proposes broad goals for the city’s future.
By David Roeder
 
Ald. Edward M. Burke attends a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall in June.
City Hall
Will Burke seek encore for 53-year Council run — or bow out before voters give indicted pol the hook?
Ald. Edward Burke’s brother hopes he retires. “The last election — under these very adverse circumstances, he pulled it off. He walked the streets at, what was he, 76 at the time?” said former state Rep. Dan Burke. “Do the math. Seventy-eight years old. Come on. When is enough enough?”
By Fran Spielman
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, July 14, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 