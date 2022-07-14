The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 14, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man charged with attacking CPD officer near Grant Park

Craig Smart is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery to a peace officer and two misdemeanor counts of resisting a peace officer, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man charged with attacking CPD officer near Grant Park
Police say a 34-year-old man attacked a Chicago police officer July 13, 2022, near Grant Park.

Police say a 34-year-old man attacked a Chicago police officer July 13, 2022, near Grant Park.

Sun-Times file

A 34-year-old man is accused of attacking a Chicago police officer near Grant Park Wednesday.

Craig Smart is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery to a peace officer and two misdemeanor counts of resisting a peace officer, police said.

Smart allegedly approached on-duty officers about 6:20 p.m. in the 800 block of South Michigan Avenue and “became aggressive,” striking an officer in the face, police said.

Smart was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

He is set to appear in court Thursday.

Next Up In Crime
Man driving on DuSable Lake Shore Drive spots his stolen car and chases it, dodging gunfire before crashing into it
Active shooter threat at Willis Tower quickly ‘debunked,’ police official says
Englewood man charged with shooting CPD officer taken into custody in Iowa
2 teens shot on front porch in West Town
Man dies days after Bronzeville shooting
Ex-Cook County official Patrick Doherty pleads guilty to several corruption schemes
The Latest
124_TS_6590_s0011_VFX_Final.jpeg
Movies and TV
‘The Gray Man,’ bloated and brain-dead, wastes money, talent and your time
A high-wattage cast headed by Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans plays out all the hackneyed cliches of ’80s action movies.
By Richard Roeper
 
Whole potatoes and mashed potatoes side by side. The same food takes on different nutritional value depending how it’s prepared and consumed.
Eat Well
When it comes to nutritional impact, how you prepare, consume foods makes a difference
Even cooling cooked potatoes for a day and then eating them results in fewer digestible starch calories in the same potato.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
The benefits of screening for colon cancer with a colonoscopy outweigh the risk of an IBS flareup.&nbsp;
Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Benefits of colonoscopy outweigh risk of a possible IBS flareup
A colonoscopy can identify precancerous polyps, which can be removed. And colorectal cancers found early are highly treatable.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
Crime
Man driving on DuSable Lake Shore Drive spots his stolen car and chases it, dodging gunfire before crashing into it
Three people inside the stolen car ran away. The man suffered scrapes to his arms, according to Chicago police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Film_Review___Paws_of_Fury__The_Legend_of_Hank.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Paws of Fury’ an animated ‘Blazing Saddles’ knockoff without the audacity, or the humor
The racial element is replaced by a dog thrown into a community of cats.
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 