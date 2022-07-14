Man charged with attacking CPD officer near Grant Park
Craig Smart is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery to a peace officer and two misdemeanor counts of resisting a peace officer, police said.
A 34-year-old man is accused of attacking a Chicago police officer near Grant Park Wednesday.
Craig Smart is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery to a peace officer and two misdemeanor counts of resisting a peace officer, police said.
Smart allegedly approached on-duty officers about 6:20 p.m. in the 800 block of South Michigan Avenue and “became aggressive,” striking an officer in the face, police said.
Smart was taken into custody shortly after the incident.
He is set to appear in court Thursday.
Man driving on DuSable Lake Shore Drive spots his stolen car and chases it, dodging gunfire before crashing into it
The Latest
A high-wattage cast headed by Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans plays out all the hackneyed cliches of ’80s action movies.
Even cooling cooked potatoes for a day and then eating them results in fewer digestible starch calories in the same potato.
A colonoscopy can identify precancerous polyps, which can be removed. And colorectal cancers found early are highly treatable.
Man driving on DuSable Lake Shore Drive spots his stolen car and chases it, dodging gunfire before crashing into it
Three people inside the stolen car ran away. The man suffered scrapes to his arms, according to Chicago police.
The racial element is replaced by a dog thrown into a community of cats.