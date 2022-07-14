Man charged with attacking CPD officer near Grant Park

A 34-year-old man is accused of attacking a Chicago police officer near Grant Park Wednesday.

Craig Smart is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery to a peace officer and two misdemeanor counts of resisting a peace officer, police said.

Smart allegedly approached on-duty officers about 6:20 p.m. in the 800 block of South Michigan Avenue and “became aggressive,” striking an officer in the face, police said.

Smart was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

He is set to appear in court Thursday.

