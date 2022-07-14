The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 14, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man killed in Brainerd shooting

The 33-year-old was loading items into the trunk of a vehicle when he was shot.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man killed in Brainerd shooting
A man was shot dead July 14, 2022, in Brainerd.

A man was shot dead July 14, 2022, in Brainerd.

Getty File Photo

A man was fatally shot Thursday in Brainerd on the South Side.

The 33-year-old was loading items into the trunk of a vehicle about 10 a.m. in the 9400 block of South May Street when a white vehicle pulled up and two armed suspects got out, Chicago police said.

The man tried to run but was shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Next Up In Crime
Trial of 4 charged in ComEd bribery case rescheduled for March
Man charged with attacking Chicago police officer near Grant Park
Man driving on DuSable Lake Shore Drive spots his stolen car and chases it, dodging gunfire before crashing into it
Active shooter threat at Willis Tower quickly ‘debunked,’ police official says
Englewood man charged with shooting CPD officer taken into custody in Iowa
2 teens shot on front porch in West Town
The Latest
Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara speaks at a Trump rally in Mount Greenwood in November 2020.
Letters to the Editor
Chicago progressives took on the FOP — and won in midterm elections
Progressives showed that when legislators do the hard work of engaging with constituents and volunteers have real conversations at doors with voters, they will support transformative change.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Sandra Fernandez (center), a member of ARISE Chicago, holds a sign Wednesday in the Pilsen neighborhood.
La Voz Chicago
Anuncian nuevas pautas laborales que protegen a los trabajadores indocumentados
Las pautas aplican a aquellos que presenten quejas laborales contra sus empleadores.
By Michael Loria
 
Jeremiah Moore, 7, of East Chicago, Indiana, was shot and killed around 1:15 a.m. on July 12, 2022.
La Voz Chicago
Niño de 7 años es asesinado a tiros en la camioneta de su familia
El tiroteo se produjo sólo unas semanas después de que el niño participara en una manifestación en el centro de Chicago contra la violencia armada hacia los niños.
By Kade Heather
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Hombre persigue a personas conduciendo su auto robado y lo choca
El hombre persiguió al auto y alguien adentro comenzó a dispararle, dijo la policía.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Ozzieonfield.jpg
Sports Media
White Sox analyst Ozzie Guillen shines in eventful week on and off the air
Guillen is exactly what viewers want from an analyst: raw, unfettered commentary backed up by experience. Most viewers of regional sports networks don’t see this.
By Jeff Agrest
 