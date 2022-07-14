Man killed in Brainerd shooting

A man was fatally shot Thursday in Brainerd on the South Side.
The 33-year-old was loading items into the trunk of a vehicle about 10 a.m. in the 9400 block of South May Street when a white vehicle pulled up and two armed suspects got out, Chicago police said.
The man tried to run but was shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made.
