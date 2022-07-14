The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 14, 2022
4 shot in West Garfield Park

The four people self-transported to area hospitals in good condition, police said.

Eight people were shot, two fatally Jan. 27, 2022 in Chicago.

Four people were shot Thursday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The group was gathered about 4 p.m. outside a residence in the 4400 block of West Maypole Avenue when a white SUV drove by and someone exited the vehicle and fired gunshots, Chicago police said.

  • A 23-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks
  • A 25-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the left elbow
  • A woman, 25, was shot in the right leg
  • A 31-year-old man was shot in the left leg

All four were self-transported to area hospitals in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Area four detectives are investigating.

