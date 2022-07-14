4 shot in West Garfield Park

Four people were shot Thursday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.
The group was gathered about 4 p.m. outside a residence in the 4400 block of West Maypole Avenue when a white SUV drove by and someone exited the vehicle and fired gunshots, Chicago police said.
- A 23-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks
- A 25-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the left elbow
- A woman, 25, was shot in the right leg
- A 31-year-old man was shot in the left leg
All four were self-transported to area hospitals in good condition, police said.
No arrests were reported.
Area four detectives are investigating.
