Woman shot during struggle over firearm inside South Deering home
The woman, 40, and a man were struggling over the firearm about 12:15 a.m. inside a home in the 9900 block of South Commercial Avenue when she was shot in the hand, police said.
The woman was taken to Trinity Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, officials said.
The male fled the scene.
Police believe the incident is domestic.
