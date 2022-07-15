Woman shot during struggle over firearm inside South Deering home

A woman was shot early Friday during a struggle over a firearm inside a South Deering home on the Far South Side.

The woman, 40, and a male were struggling over the firearm about 12:15 a.m. inside a home in the 9900 block of South Commercial Avenue when she was shot in the hand, Chicago police said.

The woman was taken to Trinity Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, officials said.

The male fled the scene.

Police believe the incident is domestic.

